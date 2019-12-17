This story begins with a green Grinch, a lonely creature living apart from everyone and everything else on Mount Crumpit, a mountain towering above the small town of Whoville. As a small child in a world populated with Santa Claus, the Littlest Angel, Frosty the Snowman and The Little Drummer Boy, the Grinch seemed like he didn't belong in a book about Christmas.

I had the book, along with most of Dr. Suess' titles and the year that the book became a holiday animated special narrated by none other than Boris Karloff, I was in first grade at Webster Elementary School in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Like the Grinch, Karloff seemed an unlikely holiday choice. Best known for his role of Frankenstein, his English accented, gravely voice was the opposite of Burl Ives cheerful croon in "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer" or even Jimmy Durante singing the title song for "Frosty The Snowman," which would come a few years after the Grinch.

On a Sunday evening in December, I settled into place to watch "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" for the first time. From the moment it began, I was captivated. The imagery was spot on with the book and Karloff's voice as narrator and as the Grinch set the scene.

As the story unfolds, the Grinch appears to be an unpleasant individual who resents both the Whos that populate Whoville below and Christmas.

For most of us, adult or child, who revere Christmas and love the joy of the season, it's hard to understand why the Grinch hates it.

As a kid, I couldn't understand who wouldn't like the holiday or stoop so low as to sneak into the Whos homes to steal everything from the gifts to the trees to Christmas dinner. I could imagine how I would feel if I rose on Christmas to find our Christmas tree gone, no presents, no stockings and an empty refrigerator. Now, when I watch it (and yes, I do watch it), the song describing how heinous the Grinch is behaving is classic.

I hated the way he treated his dog, Max, but in retrospect the very fact the Grinch owned a pet says something about his character. So does the face that the dog remained with him.

A story that begins on a dark note with a brooding Grinch plotting how to ruin Christmas for an entire town changes when the Grinch has an epiphany when the Whos come out on Christmas morning singing, not sad. That's the moment the Grinch realizes there's much more to Christmas than he thought.

One of my favorite quotes comes after he's had his revelation so I'll share it:

"It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes, or bags. Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more."

In a world where the Christmas items appear side by side with the Halloween Jack O'Lanterns and costumes, where Christmas decorations appear earlier each year, sometimes we lost sight of that.

When the stores are decked out in holiday style in October, when we're bombarded with ads for the "perfect" gift or the latest toy, it's hard to keep our focus on the real reason for the season - the birth of Jesus Christ.

So the lesson the Grinch gave us is this - Christmas lives in our hearts and he's right - it doesn't come from a store.

-Lee Ann Sontheimer Murphy writes a weekly column, A Writer's View, for The Neosho Daily News and The Aurora Advertiser. She is community editor for both newspapers as well as an author and freelance writer.