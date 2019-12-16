Rolla Public Works Department says they will clear primary streets first, then secondary streets, if the snow predicted for today envelops Rolla.

Rolla’s city limits currently encompass roughly 12 square miles of land and almost 111 miles of city-maintained streets.

“When the snow and ice begin to fall, that can be a daunting statistic. But this is the type of situation that the city of Rolla Public Works employees prepare for throughout the year with continual training and maintenance. When the notice of possible inclement weather comes through the fax machine, the crews are ready to go,” the department said in a release today.

If the city experiences a measurable amount of snow, the department’s primary concern is clearing the streets, which means driveways will be plowed shut.

“This is an inconvenience. There are many people unable to shovel their driveways clear because of health problems, disabilities and age. Please be patient. If at all possible today might be a good day to stay inside and not venture out. These cold temperatures are not going to last,” the department said.

Traffic volumes, emergency vehicle access and essential services are a few factors the department said they consider when employees remove snow from city streets, governed by the department’s specific protocols of maintaining safe and efficient access to major traffic-carrying roadways and known trouble spots, the department says.

Anti-icing material is applied to major thoroughfares such as Salem Avenue and Forum Drive as the first line of attack, the department says. Next, intersections and hills throughout the community are dusted with anti-icing material.

When the snow reaches around two inches, the department utilizes plows. First, the major thoroughfares are cleared to their full width, at which point the plows move to the secondary streets.

Most of the secondary roads are in residential neighborhoods where there is typically a significant amount of on-street parking; therefore, the initial goal becomes clearing a drivable swath down the center of the street, the department says.

To better understand the logistics behind snow removal, the the department invites residents to review the City of Rolla Snow Removal Policy. The most current update, November of 2011, has become the basis for the implementation of the city’s new "Snow Removal Policy.” The full document can be found at: https://www.rollacity.org/snow/SRPlan.pdf

The Policy’s Snow and Ice Removal Strategy:

Clear Track

— Applies to emergency routes, arterial and major collector streets throughout town. Because these are the most widely traveled, they receive special treatment. Streets will be cleared down to pavement in two passes, one lane in each direction. This will open traffic particularly to emergency vehicles.

Clear Path

— Applies to residential streets and consists of clearing a central lane with a single pass of the plow. The intent is to clear the majority of the accumulated snow but does not necessarily mean that the street will have a “clear track”. Additional plowing will be required after primary and emergency routes have been cleared.

Clean-up Phase

— Clean-up occurs after “clear tracks” have been established on all streets. The priority in this phase is to clear the pavement to the curbs to allow residents improved access to their driveways. If the portion of street has no driveways or mailboxes, this phase may be postponed to the end of the operation. Clean-up is dependent upon compliance of the resident with the voluntary off-street parking request.

Spot treatment

— This refers to additional plowing and/or anti-icing on intersections, curves, hills or other trouble spots.

The Department of Public Works Cul-de-sac Policy

The department’s guidelines for clearing cul-de-sacs are aligned with the City of O’Fallon, which include:

“Watch the direction of the plow as you turn around the cul-de-sac and where the snow is being deposited. The angle of the plow will need to change from right to left then back to right at you go through the radius.

“Snow should not be deposited in the middle of a cul-de-sac unless the culde-sac has a raised island. If there is not a good location to deposit the now, simply plow a clear path around the circle (usually two laps around) towards the back of curb and leave the accumulated snow in the center.

“If a car is parked in the cul-de-sac making plowing difficult, the work in the cul-de-sac can be skipped, but call in to the shift Supervisor to report this location.

“When cleaning up a cul-de-sac, find a location to push the snow that does not block fire hydrants, curb inlets, driveways or mailboxes.”

When the department is informed of a 60 percent or greater chance of snow or ice occurring after regular hours, a two-man skeleton crew will remain on duty to monitor further reports and maintain visual inspection of road conditions.

The department states that the crew is responsible for calling in the full crew when and if it becomes necessary, and will be in direct contact with the department's weather service provider’s radar and detailed forecasting assets.

"When informed of dangerous road situations by the Rolla police or other means, the Street Superintendent or his designee, will mobilize crew members by phone,” the department states.

As the storm approaches the department is informed of forecasts including probable starting times with percentage chances of varying accumulation; when the percentage of snow forecast reaches the probability of 60 percent during regular working hours the night shift is asked to go home and report back in at 7 p.m.

The day shift stays until night shift arrives at 7 p.m. Two crews work continuously on 12 hour shifts, one crew from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the other 7 p.m. to 7 a.m, the department states.