A couple robbed the Steak ‘n Shake on Sunday at 1912 W. Worley St. after eating a meal at the restaurant.

The robbery took place about 5:50 p.m., the Columbia Police Department stated in a news release.

When the man and woman, both described as being in their 30s, were finished with their food, the male suspect pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

The suspects left in a dark Jeep SUV heading west toward Stadium Boulevard.

The male was about 5-foot, 6-inches and weighs about 300 pounds with black hair and a goatee, the release stated. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black jacket and a gray shirt.

The female suspect is about 5-foot, 8-inches tall with dark red hair and glasses. She was wearing red leggings, black boots and a dark brown jacket.

Anyone with information about this robbery are asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.