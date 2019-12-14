As the recovery grows beyond its tenth year, the Labor/Jobs Market continues to march forward. Last week’s jobs report showed robust growth of 266,000 jobs, surprising most everyone. That was the fastest pace since the 312,000 jobs added in January of this year and the unemployment rate dropped back to 3.5%, which matched the 50 year low most recently achieved in September of this year. We have not seen an unemployment rate this low since 1969! The report also included upward revisions of 41,000 for the months of September and October.

There was more good news in the report. November represented the 110th straight month of job gains, pretty significant for this late in an expansion. Wage gains amounted to 3.1%, again a good number. The unemployment rate for African Americans reached a 50-year low at 5.1%, while teen unemployment also reached a 50 year low of 12%.

To put a bit of perspective on the numbers, in October of 2009 the unemployment rate reached 10% and it has declined steadily since. The year-end unemployment rates for each of the years since then were as follows: 2010 – 9.3%; 2011 – 8.5%; 2012 – 7.9%; 2013 – 6.7%; 2014 – 5.6%; 2015 – 5.0%; 2016 – 4.7%; 2017 – 4.1%; 2018 – 3.9%; 2019 – 3.5%. Similarly, the civilian labor force bottomed out in 2011 at 153.6 million. Since then, the labor force has grown each year as follows: 2012 – 155.0 million; 2013 – 155.4 million; 2014 – 155.9 million; 2015 – 157.1 million; 2016 – 159.2 million; 2017 – 160.3 million; 2018 – 162.1 million; 2019 – 164.4 million.

Clearly, the unemployment rate has dropped from 10% to 3.5%, a drop of 6.5%. That said, that is a 65% drop in the rate. The civilian labor force has recovered from its low of 153.6 million to its current level of 164.4 million, an increase of 10.8 million or 7%. Interestingly, the civilian labor force grew 5.6 million from 2011 under the previous administration, and in three years under the current administration it has grown 5.2 million. The latter growth was aided by tax cuts, deregulation and energy expansion.

Also, I wondered what the unemployment rate averaged over my lifetime. I went back and ran the numbers and the average unemployment rate over the last 70 years was 5.8%. Breaking that down by decades, the best decade was the 50s with an average unemployment rate of 4.4%. The worst decade was the decade of the 80s, with average unemployment of 7.6%. A couple of other trivia included the highest rate of unemployment was 24.9% in 1933 during the Great Depression. The lowest unemployment rate I could find was 1.2% in 1944 during WWII, when every able-bodied person in the country was working to make our war effort successful.

Columbia’s unemployment rate has always fared better than the national numbers. For example, our peak unemployment occurred in mid-year 2009 when it reached 7.2%, some 2.8% below the national unemployment rate. Likewise, our labor force declined to 79,841 in August of 2009. When you look at the current numbers, Columbia’s unemployment rate has run 1.7% for the past couple of months and our labor force is currently running at 98,555. Again, our unemployment is about half of the national unemployment rate. Perhaps more interesting is the growth in the labor force. Despite the decrease in enrollment at the University of Missouri, our labor force grew by 18,741. When you look at the percentage growth in our labor force, it amounted to 23.4%. That is over three times the rate of growth in the nation as a whole, and points clearly to the reason for our unusually low unemployment rate.

We are experiencing a very good Labor/Jobs market. We have a 50-year low unemployment rate, more people working than ever before and wages are rising considerably faster than the rate of inflation. There are more job openings than people looking for jobs. As the economy shows signs of slowing (3rd quarter GDP growth was 2.1% versus 2.9% for all of last year), business investment is down and with the trade uncertainty, the Jobs market is the outlier. Businesses are investing in people and consumer confidence is high. With consumer spending accounting for roughly 2/3rd of GDP, perhaps the consumer can keep the economy going.

Jeff MacLellan is retired from Landmark Bank. He spent 37 years in banking, and has been tracking local economic indicators since he came to Columbia in 1987.