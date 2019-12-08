Missouri Department of Transportation’s roadwork in Phelps and Pulaski counties as well as the mid-Missouri area from Dec. 9 through Dec. 20. The projects include lane closures that could cause traffic delays. Full roadway closures are also noted.

Phelps County

Overnight/Daylight Hours

Route 63 between Interstate 44 and Route CC – Roadway resurfacing and sidewalk repair continues.

Daylight Hours

Interstate 44 between mile marker 170 and mile marker 174 – Pothole repair will take place in the eastbound lanes Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 20.

Route C between Interstate 44 Outer Road and the end of state maintenance – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 20.

Route E between Interstate 44 and the end of state maintenance – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 20.

Route J between Route K and Route Z - Brush cutting will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 20.

Route P between Route J and Route T– Brush cutting will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 20.

Pulaski County

Daylight Hours

Route 28 between Route C and Route PP – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 20.

All Counties

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Boone County

Daylight/Overnight Hours Interstate 70 in Boone, Callaway, Cooper counties – Pavement improvements will take place at various locations. The project is scheduled for completion in December.

Daylight Hours

Route 163 (Providence Road) between Interstate 70 and Route K – Signal upgrades, sidewalk repair and ADA improvements in various locations continue. The project is scheduled for completion in August, 2020.

Route 763 (College Avenue) between Route 740 (Stadium Boulevard) and Business Loop 70 – Signal upgrades, sidewalk repair and ADA improvements in various locations continue. Wilkes Boulevard will be closed on the east side of Route 763 Monday, Dec. 9 through Monday, Dec. 16. The project is scheduled for completion in late December.

Callaway County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Interstate 70 in Boone, Callaway, Cooper Counties – Pavement improvements will take place at various locations. The project is scheduled for completion in late December.

Route A between County Road 166 and County Road 188 – Culvert pipe replacement will take place on Monday, Dec. 9. The road will be closed from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route around the work zone.

Route J between Route F and Route H – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 20.

Interstate 70 North Outer Road between County Road 1033 and Route N in Montgomery County – Culvert pipe replacement will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12. The road will be closed from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route around the work zone.

Camden County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route 54 between Key Largo Road and Spring Valley Road – Utility work will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 20.

Daylight Hours

Route 42 between Route 54 and Route A in Miller County – Culvert pipe replacement in various locations will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 20.

Cole County

Daylight Hours

Route 54 between Route D and Pleasant Hill Road – Pavement repair will take place in the westbound lanes Tuesday, Dec. 10 and Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Route M between Route B and Route J – Culvert pipe replacement in various locations will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13.

Cooper County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Interstate 70 in Boone, Callaway, Cooper Counties – Pavement improvements will take place at various locations. The project is scheduled for completion in late December.

Route 135 between Chouteau Springs Road and Immele Road – Culvert pipe replacement in various locations will take place. Closures are likely throughout the work area. Motorists are advised to follow message boards and road signs around the work area.

Crawford County

Daylight Hours

Interstate 44 between mile marker 202 and mile marker 212 – Concrete improvements in the westbound lanes will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13.

Route O between Route 19 and Riverside Road – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13.

Route ZZ between Route F and Route KK – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13.

Interstate 44 Outer Road between Route UU and Grand Street – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13.

Gasconade County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route T over Bourbeuse River – New bridge construction continues. The bridge remains closed. Howard County Daylight Hours

Route 240 between County Road 401 and County Road 422 – Drainage repair will take place Monday, Dec. 9 and Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Route O between Route BB and County Road 121 – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Tuesday, Dec. 10 and Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Route Y between Route 124 and County Road 135 – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Dec. 20.

Route BB between Route O and County Road 134 – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 20

Maries County

Daylight Hours

Route 42 between Route 28 and Route A in Miller County –Brush cutting will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 20.

Route 52 between Route 133 and Route 17 in Miller County – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 20.

Miller County Daylight Hours Route 42 between Route A and Route 28 in Maries County –Brush cutting will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 20.

Route 42 between Route A and Route 54 in Camden County - Culvert pipe replacement in various locations will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 20.

Route 52 between Route 17 and Route 133 in Maries County – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 20.

Route HH between Route 52 and Brockman Springs Road – Roadside work will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13.

Route MM between Route 54 and Devonshire Road – Roadside and drainage work will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13.

Moniteau County

Daylight Hours

Route E between Route 50 and Oak Dale Road – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Dec. 13.

Morgan County

Daylight Hours

Route D between Route 52 and Gunn Road – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, Dec. 9 and Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Route KK between Butterfield Trail and Schlobohm Road – Culvert pipe replacement will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Washington County

Daylight Hours

Route E between Route 8 and Route CC – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13.

Route T between Route 185 and Route A – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13.

MoDOT encourages motorists to log on to www.modot.org/modot-central-district to comment on their experiences traveling through highway work zones.