Lori Smith, Adair County treasurer, was elected to serve as the treasurer on the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) executive board. Her term will begin Jan. 1, 2020. MAC includes 1,400 county elected officials and is composed of presiding and associate commissioners, county clerks/election authorities, recorders, auditors, collectors, prosecutors, sheriffs, assessors, treasurers, public administrators, circuit clerks and coroners. MAC is a lobbying alliance that represents these local government elected officials, all of whom work to improve services for Missouri taxpayers and citizens.

Mark Thompson, Adair County 2nd District commissioner, is currently serving as secretary on the County Commissioners Association of Missouri (CCAM) executive board and served a previous term as board treasurer. CCAM association membership consists of 330 Missouri county government commissioners. CCAM creates a close and cooperative relationship among the commissioners of the state. It provides an opportunity for its members to become better-informed about the powers and duties of their offices as described by state statutes and works to investigate legislation relating to the office and responsibilities of county commissioners.



