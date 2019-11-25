The time is here for volunteers to begin preparing for the annual Goodwill Thanksgiving Dinner at Zion Lutheran Church. The dinner, which is free to the public, is held each year on Thanksgiving Day. Including both carry-out and sit-down meals, the church served about 1,200 people last year.

The dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Zion Luther Church’s fellowship hall, located at 1075 East Urbandale Street, near the Central Christian College of the Bible. The church will also accept take-out orders up until 3 p.m. Wednesday, which will be delivered to homes Thanksgiving morning.

Considering the church will serve 480 pounds of turkey, the organization and preparation of the meals takes a lot of work, not even including side dishes. The organizers Amy Doepke and Kay Lannert were at the church early Thursday morning to receive the shipment of food for the dinner. However, they have been up even earlier preparing the food this week. Doepke, Lannert and other volunteers will show up at 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Despite the amount of effort both organizers put into the dinner, the have plenty of help. Last year, about 120 people volunteered to help from the preparation process until the clean-up after dinner on Thanksgiving.

“Last year, we had more volunteers than we’ve ever had before,” Doepke said. “Which is always a good thing, because we love having volunteers come in on Thanksgiving morning. ...People were lined up back to the sanctuary to fill orders.”

Often, the volunteers who turn up Thanksgiving morning will help fill delivery orders, which usually takes about two hours to complete. Last year the church sent out over 800 delivered meals on Thanksgiving, Doepke said. Though there is usually a high volume of delivery orders, Doepke said she would like to see more people come into the church and eat.

“We really like for people to come here and eat… there’s more fellowship and it’s kind of a family atmosphere,” she said. “We usually try to have music playing… it feels like home.”

While the dinner is organized by Zion Lutheran, the end product is a community effort, Doepke said. Other churches, businesses, community organizations and individuals all help get the dinner up and running, either through monetary donations or volunteer work, Doepke said.

“We’re all together, its a family and community,” she said. “[The community] has been very supportive with their gifts, as far as making this possible, because it’s not cheap.”

Even people from across the state come to volunteer in the dinner. One couple comes each year from southern Missouri to help out while visiting family, Lannert said. There have even been volunteers from as far as Florida who have turned up to help while in town, Doepke said.

“Every year it seems like we pick up a few new people,” Doepke said.

Any leftover food is brought to Community Kitchen in downtown Moberly and any excess funds are donated to the Christos Center or the Dream Center food banks, she said.

As part of the dinner, Moberly Motors is holding its fifth annual Pie-A-Thon to donate pies to the church. The goal this year is at least 350 pies, which will be brought to the church Wednesday morning. People can drop of their pies at Moberly Motors.

‘There is a lot of generosity in the community,” Lannert said.

