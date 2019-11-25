Mindy Tibben, health science instructor at Lake Career & Technical Center, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. In only her second year as an instructor, Mindy has greatly increased student participation in HOSA, a student organization dedicated to health-related careers. In her first year of teaching and sponsoring HOSA, she had a student advance to National competition. Mrs. Tibben embraces the use of technology in her classroom and lab setting. She continues to develop herself as an instructor and embraces learning from her peers. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.