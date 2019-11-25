Regina Potucek, Lowes Home Improvement Store, Live Nursery Specialist, entertains Lake Bloomers Club members at their November meeting.

Regina Potucek, Lowes Home Improvement Store, Live Nursery Specialist, entertains Lake Bloomers Club members at their November meeting. With instructions on how to force bulbs by getting started with appropriate potting mix of equal parts of potting soil, peat moss and sand. Depending on the size of container you choose, place five to six bulbs using a slight twist in the soil to anchor and water gently .Make sure it stays well drained. No wet feet in soil and indirect sun light in the beginning. When foliage emerges a couple of inches move to gradual brighter light. Bulbs that work well are paper whites, tulips, daffodils and crocus.

These steps can be staggered with the different bulbs for continuous blooming coming on for your enjoyment until spring. Purchase in autumn allowing them to have a chill period if you were not able to purchase bulbs especially prepared for forcing. This planting process should start in December. So do a little journaling as to bulb type, date and color of blossom for future planning.

Lake Bloomers FGCM members meet the 2nd Wednesday of the month March through December. For contact info called Marinea 374 3127 or Joan 374 5768 and start dreaming of spring blooms.