The Downtown Community Improvement District is considering a revolving loan program to help improve downtown businesses.

The district considered restructuring its Private Property Improvement program going into 2020 at its meeting Nov. 20.

Shortly after the district was formed, members discussed creating a revolving loan fund with Central Bank in downtown Moberly, since it resides in the district, which would be used to help businesses fund improvements other than repairs, said Michael Bugalski, CID president and Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation president. The idea is being reconsidered in district meetings as a means to spark economic development in downtown Moberly.

“Up until this point, we really didn’t have anybody interested in the program, so it wasn’t that relevant to work on,” Bugalski said. “But if we do have some people who are interested, I feel like we at least owe it to them to put together a structure we.”

Based on early discussions, the CID would put up collateral for a low-interest loan that a downtown business owner could use for improvements, like new equipment, and pay back over five years. The CID would collect interest from the loan, Bugalski said. The suggested amount for the loan was capped at around $10,000.

A committee could facilitate the program and determine which businesses should receive loans, Bugalski said.

If approved, the program’s kickoff date would be determined by whether the district has adequate funding for the rest of the fiscal year, Bugalski said.

The proposed program fits the original goals of the CID — to bring jobs, business and overall activity back to downtown, City Manager Brian Crane said.

“That was kind of the original intent, ‘How do we help incentive business to come back downtown?’” Crane said. “It’s all about facilitating business back downtown.”

Downtown business owners wanting to make repairs, rather than new improvements, would be directed to the Private Property Improvement program, which matches funds to assist in fixing code violations, Bugalski said.

Crane suggested that the board think about restructuring the PPI program. As more people have been applying for the grants, which are capped at $5,000, Crane said it may be beneficial to weigh the PPI projects based on their total cost and how much owners are willing to match. The change would likely incentivise business owners to invest in larger projects, especially those that improve the outward appearance of a building, Crane said.

“At some point, I think we need to re-evaluate the program and look at what’s most important now,” he said.

