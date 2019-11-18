It is with great joy that Mr. and Mrs. Dan Sullivan of Kirksville announce the marriage of their daughter Larissa Elyse Sullivan, to Nathaniel Lane Fajkus, son of Tony and Patty Fajkus of Kirksville. On Nov. 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. Larissa and Nathaniel were joined together in Holy Matrimony. The ceremony was held at Life Church and was officiated by Jeremy Pingel and Doug Kreighbaum. The reception was at the Baptist Student Union at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Larissa is a graduate from Truman State University and currently works at Lifeline Pregnancy Health Clinic. Nathaniel also graduated from Truman State University and works at Missouri Furniture. Upon the return from their honeymoon cruise, they will be living in a house in Kirksville, Missouri.





