A Kansas City woman will spend more than two years in federal prison for embezzling more than a half-million dollars from the health-care foundation where she worked as an accountant.

Kathleen Frederico, 52, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Kansas City to two years and three months in federal prison and to pay $546,603 in restitution. She had been an accountant and special projects manager at Saint Luke's Foundation, a nonprofit established to support Saint Luke's hospitals and health systems, from May 1999 until she was fired in February 2018.

Frederico pleaded guilty in June 4 to wire fraud, admitting that she conducted two related embezzlement schemes over a 14-year period. According to court documents, an auditor hired by the foundation found Frederico had embezzled nearly $1.2 million. However, because bank records were not available for the earliest years, the government’s evidence is that Frederico stole at least $546,603 from the foundation.

The embezzlement began in June 2003 and continued March 2017. Investigators found Frederico's spending of embezzled funds included more than $150,000 on shopping and retail; more than $67,000 in cash; more than $30,000 in travel; more than $21,000 in internet purchases to support her illegal drug habit; and mortgage payments, utility bills, and other living expenses.

In the primary fraud scheme, Frederico created unauthorized checks made payable to herself. To conceal the embezzlement, she entered a different payee into the general ledger and created or falsified corresponding invoices. Through this method, Frederico embezzled at least $441,268.

Frederico also created unauthorized checks in which the foundation paid her personal credit card bill, and on two occasions, a relative. Evidence showed she embezzled at least $105,333 through that scheme.