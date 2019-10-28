University of Missouri Extension will hold a free farm tax workshop Nov. 7 in Kirksville.

The workshop is from 6:15-8:30 p.m. at the MU Extension at 503 E. Northtown Road. MU Extension specialists and tax experts will give updates on 2019 and 2020 taxes for farmers and ranchers, says Mary Sobba, MU Extension agricultural business specialist.

These include individual tax issues such as donations, fair market value, 2019 rates and known limits for 2020. Other topics include depreciation, changes from the 2018 Farm Bill, tax planning for those getting out of farming and state tax changes.

Pre-registration is required by Nov. 5.






