From the Kirksville Police Department:

On Saturday, October 26, 2019, at approximately 9:13 pm Kirksville Police responded to the emergency department of Northeast Regional Medical Center in reference to a report of a victim reporting he was injured during the course of a robbery at his residence in the 400 block of East Scott Street. The victim informed police that earlier on 10/26/19, 5-6 subjects forced their way into his home while displaying firearms. The victim reported the suspects assaulted him and left the home with property and cash belonging to the victim.

Kirksville Police developed one suspect from the victim’s description of the events and obtained a search warrant for another home a few blocks from victim’s home. During the service of this search warrant, police located items consistent with those taken in the robbery. One suspect was arrested at that location and is being held at the Adair County jail pending criminal charges for 1st degree Burglary, Robbery, Armed Criminal Action and Resisting Arrest. The name of this suspect is being withheld pending formal charges.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and identify any additional witnesses and or suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the Kirksville Police Department at 660.785.6945, Central Dispatch at 660.665.5621, Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660.665.4600, anonymously at 660.627.BUST (2878), or email police@kirksvillecity.com.