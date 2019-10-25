Wednesday, Oct. 16

• 900 block of Ryan Road – alarm

• 400 block of Whitney Drive – alarm

• 1500 block of Pecan Place – found property

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1800 block of Taylor Court – recovered stolen auto

• 300 block of Rock Creek Lane – 911 hangup

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 600 block of Yennie – alarm

• 600 block of Nelson – disturbance

• 1300 block of Valley Woods Court – area check

• Armstrong Park – area check

• 800 block of Lee Ann – alarm

• 1500 block of Nelson Drive – disturbance

Thursday, Oct. 17

• 1700 block of Helen Court – suspicious vehicle

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1400 block of Jaclyn Drive – stolen auto

• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Rock Hill and Cross Creek – area check

• 1000 block of NW Dogwood Drive – missing juvenile

• 100 block of Main Street – suspicious activity

• 1800 block of NW Pond Avenue – check the well being

• 600 block of Nelson Drive – motor vehicle accident

• Main Street and I-70 – motor vehicle accident

• 600 block of Gateway – trespassing

• 400 block of Broadway, Oak Grove – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)

Friday, Oct. 18

• Meravic – illegal dumping

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 200 block of Parker – parking violation

• 900 block of Foxtail Drive – citizen contact

• 1400 block of Minter Way – alarm

• 700 block of R.D. Mize Road – suspicious vehicle

• 1000 Deer Creek – alarm

• Casters Tow – citizen contact

• 1100 block of Baytree – citizen contact

Saturday, Oct. 19

• Route BB and Greystone – animal running at large

• 1100 block of Dean – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1300 block of Ryan Road – animal running at large

• Addie and Minter – noise complaint

• 700 block of Harvest – citizen contact

Sunday, Oct. 20

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Scenic Lane – citizen contact

• 1000 block of McQuerry – check the well being

• 300 block of Coldwater Creek – civil standby

• 1300 block of Stoneybrook – suspicious activity

• 100 block of Sunny Lane – stealing

• 1500 block of Willow – area check

• 1300 block of SW Dean Drive – residence check

• 1100 block of NW Pamela – alarm

• 1200 block of NW Scenic – burglary

• 900 block of Ryan Road – alarm

• 1200 block of NW Scenic – area check

• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Lakeview – noise complaint

• 700 block of Albatross – citizen contact

Monday, Oct. 21

• 2100 NW Sweetgum Court – alarm

• 300 block of Old U.S. 40 – disturbance

• Bates City Police Department – prisoner transport

• 600 block of Tisha Lane – check the well being

• 700 block of Main Street – private property tow

• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – agency assist (EMS)

• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – found property

• 500 block of James Rollo Court – alarm

• 1100 block of NW Cedar Lane – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 300 block of Crestview – area check

• 700 block of Lee Ann Circle – disturbance

Tuesday, Oct. 22

• 200 block of Harris – private property tow

• 200 block of Main Street – private property tow

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Woodbury and Phelps – area check

• Butterfly Trail – check the well being

• South and Oak – suspicious person

• 700 block of Main Street – Warrant Service

• Lee's Summit K9 Use – agency assist (Lee’s Summit Police Department)