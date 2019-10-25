Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

TODAY

SilverSneakers’ Classic Muscular Strength and Range of Movement Fitness Class: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 Main St. This class features something for everyone on any fitness level. Improve strength, flexibility and balance, resulting in your ability to stay healthy. Cost: $2; free to SilverSneakers, Silver&Fit and Renew Active members. Call 816-847-6230 for information.

Zumba: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This class features a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, fun and exciting workout. Cost: $3. To register or for more information, call 816-325-7370.

Restorative Yoga: 12-12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Restful poses help promote deep relaxation of the body for the purpose of physical and emotional healing, with the use of props, students hold poses for long periods of time, allowing the nervous system to relax. Cost: $4 per drop-in session.

Finding Creative Ways to Express Your Grief: 1 p.m., Crossroads Hospice Central Office, 14310 E. 42nd St., Independence. For further information call 816-333-9200.

Pickleball: 1-3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 Main St. Pickleball is similar to a combination of table tennis, badminton and tennis. Cost: $2 per class; free to SilverSneakers, Silver&Fit and Renew Active members. Call 816 847 6230 for

Trail or Treat: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Butterfly Trail Park, NW Valleywoods Drive & NW Long Drive, Grain Valley. This is a free evening of spooky fun. 30 local businesses and organizations will be on the trail distributing treats. Attractions include the Haunted Hayride, Silly Slides, and Gruesome Graveyard. Come in a costume, bring a flashlight and a bag for treats. For further information, call 816-847-6293.

Enchanted Forest: 7 to 9 p.m., George Owens Nature Park, 601 S Speck Road, Independence. This event is family friendly, with a paved walk for strollers and non-scary skits that will entertain family members of all ages. Elaborate costumes, a castle and fire-breathing dragon will appear. Concessions will be available for purchase. For further information, call (816) 325-7115 or (816) 325-7370.

SATURDAY

Independence Eastview Lions Club Pancake Breakfast: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Westminster Hall at Pleasant and Lexington Streets, Independence. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children 10 and under.

Farmers market at Drumm Farm: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence. Produce, baked goods, meat, eggs and jams.

Farmers market at the Independence Uptown Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road.

Farmers market in downtown Blue Springs: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Smith streets.

Kansas City Radio Control Association Fly-In: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the flying field on Rennau Road in Fleming Park at Lake Jacomo, Lee’s Summit. This fly-in is held to support the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. Visitors to the fly-in are requested to bring two toys, one for a girl and one for a boy. (No toys that relate to war, aggression or guns.)

African Violet Club of Greater Kansas City Annual Show and Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Loose Park Garden Center, 51st Street and Wornall Road, Kansas City. Admission is free.

Zumba Toning: 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Combine Zumba with body-sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun, effective toning workout. Cost: $3.50. To register or for more information, call 816-325-7370.

Chicago & Alton Depot (1926): 9 a.m.-1 p.m., in Central Park at Walnut and Smith just south of downtown Blue Springs. Admission is $3, and $2 for seniors and military, $1 for ages 6 to 12, free for 5 and younger.

Pickleball – Independence: Palmer Center, 218 A North Pleasant St., Independence, 816-325-6200. Beginners noon to 1 p.m., open plan 1 to 3:30 p.m., advanced 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fee: $2 for walk-in or $10 per year.

Critter Feeding: 3 p.m., Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Watch as amphibians, fish and turtles are fed every Wednesday and Saturday. Snakes will also be fed every other week.

Wagon Train Mystery and Dinner: 6 to 8 p.m., National Frontier Trails Museum, 318 W Pacific Ave, Independence. Solve the Wagon Train Mystery, watch for clues and interview suspects, all while enjoying a delicious barbecue dinner provided by 3 Pigs Barbecue. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for members, and $8 for children. Recommended for ages 14 and up. To reserve tickets, call the museum at 816-325-7575 or purchase at the door.

American Legion Halloween Dance and Costume Contest: 7 to 10:30 p.m., American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. Music by The Reddymen Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free line dance lessons at 6:00. Prizes for Best Costume, etc. Food, beverages and snacks available. Admission $7. Open to the public. Call 373-0221 for more information

Enchanted Forest: 7 to 9 p.m., George Owens Nature Park, 601 S Speck Road, Independence. Final night of the season. This event is family friendly, with a paved walk for strollers and non-scary skits that will entertain family members of all ages. Elaborate costumes, a castle and fire-breathing dragon will appear. Concessions will be available for purchase. For further information, call (816) 325-7115 or (816) 325-7370.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshal's Home & Museum: 10-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 217 Main St. on the Independence Square. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for students.

National Frontier Trails Museum: 9-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, 318 W. Pacific Ave., Independence. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for ages 62 and older, $3 for ages 6 to 17. Call 816-325-7575.

Chicago & Alton Depot (1879): 318 W. Pacific, Independence (on the grounds of the National Frontier Trails Museum), 816-325-7955. Tours are available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as well as from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tours are free but donations are accepted.

Truman Home: Tours begin at 9 a.m., 219 N. Delaware St., Independence. You must get your free ticket at the park visitor center at 223 N. Main St. Cost: Call 816-254-9929 ahead of time to inquire what tours are available for the day.

Harry S. Truman Office and Courtroom: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; complimentary tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., 112 W. Lexington. Call 816-252-7454.

Bingham-Waggoner Estate: 10-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 313 Pacific Ave., Independence. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for students.

Vaile Mansion: 10-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 1500 Liberty St., Independence. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for students

Community of Christ International Headquarters: Free tours available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Also open 1-1:15 p.m. Saturday for the daily prayer for peace; and 1-1:15 p.m. Sunday for the daily prayer for peace plus 2:30-3 p.m. for the organ recital. The Auditorium is at 101 W. Walnut Ave.; the Temple is at 201 S. River Blvd. (They are across the street from each other.). Guests are asked to enter the east side of the Temple from the circle drive. Call 816-831-1000, ext. 3030 or visit www.CofChrist.org for more information.

Public Skate: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway., Independence. Cost: $8, $6 for 12 and under and 55 and older; nonresidents add $1 to each price. Skate rental: $3. For skate times, call 816-795-7577. Open to skaters of all ages and skill levels. These sessions take place at various times and are usually two hours long.

Leila’s Hair Museum: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1333 S. Noland Road, Independence. Admission: $15 for adults, $7.50 for ages 65 and older and children 12 and under. Call 816-833-2955.