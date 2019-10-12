It was a game of two halves in Eldon as the Mustangs took on the Pirates. Eldon looked ready to take on the 5-1 Booneville squad, trailing only 21-12 moving into halftime. However, the Mustangs would lose any momentum gained as the Pirate took a dominating lead into the second half and never looked back.

The game began with little movement on either side of the contest. The Sophomore Quarterback Dallas Hardy led Eldon offense matched up evenly with the Pirate offensive showing in the first quarter, each trying to move the ball on the ground and coming up with little to show for it. With the fight raging inside, the Mustangs would strike first less than a minute in to the second quarter with a touchdown by Hardy, who kept the ball and ran it in himself. A failed 2 point conversion would make the score 6-0.

This lead would be short lived, however, as the Pirates would see their first successful drive follow quick with a touchdown less than a minute later. With the ball back on offense, Eldon mounted a steady and well rounded drive yet again. Running over 5 minutes off the clock, the Mustangs would find the end zone once more with a Senior Kaden Dillon rushing touchdown. The 2-point conversion would fail again, making the score 12-7.

Any momentum building for the Mustangs would once more be taken away in no time, as the Pirates returned the following kickoff for a touchdown. Following this score, the Pirates would score once more on a 43-yard passing play to make the score 21-12 going into the locker room for halftime.

Though the score was stacked against them, it seems Eldon may have some fight left in them going into the second half. Down just nine points, the Mustangs came out hoping to get the ball back quickly and even things up. This, however, would not go to plan.

The Pirates would come out and make a quick opening drive into the endzone. The missed extra point would make it 27-12. Three minutes later, they would do it again. A 50-yard touchdown play and a successful 2-point conversion would boost the deficit to 35-12. Before the third quarter would come to a close, Dillon would cap off a long Mustang drive with a touchdown. This would bring the score back to a manageable 35-20.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Pirates were looking to put the game away and get home out of the cold October weather. Boonville star Senior Avian Thomas would open the final quarter with three straight touchdowns in the first six minutes. By the end of this onslaught, Eldon would be all but out of the contest, down 56-20. With a final bit of fight left in the tank, Eldon would succeed in getting one final touchdown from Dillon on a 2-yard rush to make it 56-26. This would be the final score as the Pirates would intercept Hardy on the final drive of the game and sail off with a win.

Following the loss, Eldon fell to 1-6 on the season, with Versailles and Osage still on the regular season schedule. Coach Chad Hult was understandably disappointed in the loss, though commended the team for showing some fight down 56-20. He said that he felt the final effort showed what the team could accomplish if they applied the effort into all four quarters.

Hult says that the momentum certainly shifted to Boonville in the second half, which he felt they weren’t able to stop. Hult confirmed an illness had swept through the Eldon football team during the week leading up to the contest, though he said this wasn’t an excuse he wanted to lean on for the loss. He says the next two weeks should be exciting with local play at hand. He hopes the team will get pumped up for the experience and give it their all.

“The kids know it’s important to them and important to the community, so that should be more than enough motivation,” Hult said.

Eldon will play in Versailles next week against the Tigers, hoping to improve to 2-6.