A weekend robbery from a Mexico business is now under investigation by the Mexico Department of Public Safety.

A business owner in the 100 block of South Clark Street reported the incident at about 9:07 a.m. Monday. Officers learned two people reportedly in hooded sweatshirts used a piece of concrete to break a window of the business at about 4 a.m. Sunday. Money was reportedly stolen.

Those with information relating to the alleged crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-392-TIPS [8477], or Public Safety at 573-473-5800 or 573-581-2100.