The child pornography case against a one-time congressional candidate has been transferred to federal court.

Court documents show 30-year-old Nathaniel A. Irvin was charged Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri with distribution of child pornography. Irvin was previously charged on May 3 in Boone County after authorities found several videos at his home during the execution of a search warrant of his residence.

The charges in Boone County had been removed from the state's online court records system CaseNet as of Monday. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps, Jr. has been assigned to the federal case, but an initial appearance has not been set.

After his initial arrest, Irvin’s bond was revoked and a warrant issued for his arrest in July for violating his terms of release for being at the Douglass Park pool when children were present. When Irvin was released, one condition was that he not have contact with anyone under the age of 17 or be in possession of any electronic device capable of accessing the internet.

Irvin fled to California, where he was arrested by the state Department of Parks and Recreation Sept. 26 last week and booked at the Humboldt County Jail. He remained in custody Monday in California and his extradition is pending.

In documents filed with his state case, investigators for the Missouri State Highway Patrol wrote that authorities were searching the peer-to-peer platform BitTorrent when they located a downloadable file of a woman and a minor.

Cpl. Patrick Sublette traced the device’s IP address to Irvin’s home from records provided by Socket, a Columbia-based internet company, he wrote in the affidavit.

On the computer in Irvin’s home office, forensic examiners found BitTorrent software and three videos, all involving children younger than 5, as well as the video discovered online, Sublette wrote in the affidavit.

Irvin, using the nickname Nate Irvin, ran unsuccessfully in 2014 as the Democratic nominee for the Fourth Congressional District seat held by U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville. He was the campaign manager for 2018 Democratic candidate Renee Hoagenson until he was charged with driving while intoxicated in October 2017. He pleaded guilty to that charge May 6 and was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation.