Talk of impeaching Donald Trump is in the air, though Democrats surely know the outcome is not likely to remove him from office. What’s up?

Last week House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced impeachment will begin. Surely she and her leadership group are counting more on the process than the direct outcome. The Democratic House always has been likely to charge President Trump with impeachable offenses but the Republican Senate is just as likely not to convict by ending his tenure. The 2020 election has been a more definitive moment for removing the sitting president. Pelosi & Co. surely see the impeachment process as an ideal chance to make the anti-Trump argument in the run-up to the voting. She has reason to believe Trump has made a bad enough record and an adequate amount of time remains to conduct a winning pre-election campaign.

Look upon the House of Representatives as a giant grand jury with extraordinary political powers. Like a grand jury, the House during impeachment can issue subpoenas to gain testimony and information. Unlike the grand jury, the House is not obliged to keep its findings secret. It can make much of its discovery public.

In league with committee leaders, Maestro Pelosi will be able to manage the flow of events, keeping the inquiry moving along without running out of steam too soon. She will have to keep the process from becoming boring and seemingly irrelevant, but she can count on Trump to keep providing fodder.

Might Trump render this exercise irrelevant by becoming a different kind of president? This would mean he would abandon the steady cow-towing to his hardcore base that has served him so well in the past. It would mean he would have to change his stripes. Not gonna happen.

Trump, the Senate and Republicans everywhere are in a bind. Increasingly they seem to realize facing the future with Trump seems bleak. Many GOP House incumbents are retiring from office rather than run for re-election. Democrats must avoid shooting themselves in their feet too many times. They can count on Trump making his own slew of errors to keep the playing field favorable.

One wonders how a character like Donald Trump can survive evaluation by the voters. But many of us were astonished when he won election in 2016. This time people will go to the polls with a much better idea of what kind of president we have. If this is what the American public wants, I will be amazed. The election surely will hinge primarily on getting rid of Trump unless Democrats give reasons for us to be equally skeptical.

HJW III

