Looking at priorities at Stone Church

Janne Grover will speak on the theme “What are you priorities?” during Sunday's 10:20 a.m. service at Stone Church Community of Christ, 1012 W. Lexington Ave., Independence. Kent Parker will be Sunday's presider, and other participants include Ron Yager, Patricia Hettrick, Alecia Cripps and Chris and Ashlee Malanowski.

Stone Church is handicap accessible, and closed captioning will be provided for the hearing impaired. For more information, call 816-254-2211 or visit www.stone-church.org.

Gospel duo to play in Independence

The gospel music duo couple Jim and Melissa Brady will present a concert at 4 p.m. Oct. 20, at First Christian Church, 125 S. Pleasant St., Independence. Tickets are $15, and proceeds benefit the church mission and Drumm Farm Youth Drop-In Program. For tickets, call the church office at 816-252-6100.