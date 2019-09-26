Duran Drew Jensen, of Grand Forks, ND, formally of Spirit Lake, ND, entered eternal life on the morning of Fri Sept. 20, 2019, at Valley Elder Care Center Grand Forks in the presence of family and loved ones.

Duran Drew Jensen, of Grand Forks, ND, formally of Spirit Lake, ND, entered eternal life on the morning of Fri Sept. 20, 2019, at Valley Elder Care Center Grand Forks in the presence of family and loved ones. Visitation for Duran will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Fort Totten, ND, from 5 until 10 p.m. with a Rosary and Prayer Service at 7 p.m. The procession to Fort Totten will leave on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the former Leever’s South location in Devils Lake, ND. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. also at Seven Dolors Catholic Church with Father Charles Leute OP celebrating the Mass. Duran will be laid to rest at the Walking Eagle Family Cemetery, rural Fort Totten. He was born on June 10, 1985, Mercy Hospital Devils Lake to parents, Jeanette Walking Eagle and Joseph Jensen. He was the only child. Duran grew up on the Spirit Lake Reservation and attended Four Winds High School until he moved to Grand Forks in 2004 where he obtained his GED at the Adult Learning Center in 2005. Following his education, Duran worked several jobs in the Grand Forks area until he heard God’s tugging on his heart in a call to religious life and entered the Vianney Discernment Program at Cardinal Muench Seminary in Fargo, ND, from 2005 to 2006. Throughout his discernment, his path would lead him to the Most Holy Trinity religious order in La Jara, Colo. in 2008. He also was a part of the Young Disciples for two summers and lived in Belize for a year in 2007 where he taught religious classes and played soccer with his students. In 2009, Duran was a passenger in a motor vehicle accident where he sustained permanent spinal cord and neck injury. Following this, Duran returned to Grand Forks in order to be closer to family. In spite of this, Duran was humble about his injuries and never once complained about the obstacles he faced. Duran enjoyed cinema, basketball (his favorite team was the Minnesota Timberwolves), UFC, and the Minnesota Vikings. Before his accident he was an avid runner and loved to run outside. Duran was an incredibly kind and graceful man. He spent much of his life in prayer and service to others and loved his Mother very much. He brought everyone around him closer to God. His kind and graceful demeanor will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving family. His mother, Jeanette Walking Eagle of Grand Forks; and father, Joseph Jensen; maternal aunts and special aunt, Jeannie Walking Eagle, Grand Forks, Charlene Jetty, Crow Hill, Phyliss Luger, Devils Lake, Lorna Walking Eagle, Bismarck, ND, and Martina Kazena also Crow Hill; maternal uncles and special uncle, Ronnie Walking Eagle, Woodlake, ND, Bruce Walking Eagle (Penny) and Kermit Walking Eagle both of Crow Hill and Myron Foote, New Town, ND; special cousins, Richard Luger Jr. ( son, Marley Luger) Fort Totten, Tanya Jetty, St. Michael, Charday Foote and Mariah Foote both of New Town, ND; paternal grandma, Wanita Jensen, Rosebud, SD; and paternal aunts, Cheryl “Sissy” LaPlant also of Rosebud, and Jennifer Jensen, Fort Totten. Duran was preceded in death by; his maternal relatives; his grandparents, Grace and Antoine Walking Eagle; great-grandpa, William Shaw (father to Grace Walking Eagle); aunt, Lisa Walking Eagle; uncles, Baby Curtis Walking Eagle, William Kazena Sr., Glen Walking Eagle and Carl Walking Eagle; cousins, William Kazena Jr. and Neil James Lugar. Special thanks to Fr. Kramer, Fr. Braun, Fr. Chuck and dear friend, Mike Peterson. Casket Bearers will be: Ronald Walking Eagle, Richard Luger Jr., Mike Peterson, Curren Walking Eagle, Carl Walking Eagle Jr., Ryan Jetty and Reece Jetty. Honorary Bearers are Fr. Shawn Mulligan, Jim and Jean Mulligan, Daemar Sheppard, Amaya Sheppard, Fr. Matt Kramer, Phillip and Lori Kramer, Patrick Coles, Chris Bird, Marley Luger, Richard Luger Jr. and Duran’s friends and religious community of CO. “Pray, hope, and don’t worry. Worry is useless. God is merciful and will hear your prayer.” Saint Padre Pio.