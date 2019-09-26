Ann M. Bingham, 76, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Sunday evening, Sept. 22, 2019, at CHI, St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake Hospital.

Ann M. Bingham, 76, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Sunday evening, Sept. 22, 2019, at CHI, St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial for Ann will be held on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5 until 7 p.m. with a Rosary and Scripture Service at 7 p.m. The Rosary will be led by Father Wilhelm with participation by family and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Visitation on Friday will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral Mass. Memorials may be directed to the St. Joseph School addition - St. Mary’s Chapel and Learning Center in memory of Ann. Ann M. Kraft, the daughter of John and Alysia (Sander) Kraft, was born on Dec. 25, 1942, in Devils Lake. She lived and attended school in St. Michael, ND. Ann was united in marriage to Fred Bingham on Aug. 8, 1961. They established their home in Devils Lake. Ann worked at many local businesses through the years, most notably as a cook at St. Joseph School for 25 years. She was also a demo lady at Wally’s for ten years. Ann earned her GED in 1987, a very proud accomplishment for her. Ann was very active in St. Joseph Church, the Altar Society, Infant of Prague Circle, Catholic Daughters and serving as a Eucharistic Minister and Adorer of the Blessed Sacrament. She had a great devotion to the Blessed Mother and the praying of the Rosary. She participated in Marriage Encounter and Pre-Marriage Preparation. Ann and Fred were the recipients of the Unsung Hero Award in Feb. of 2015. Ann enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She liked playing cards, bowling and square dancing, working in her flower gardens, quilting and embroidery. Ann was a people person who was always there to help others in any way she could. She had an outgoing personality and sharing a good cup of coffee with her lady friends was always a good day. Ann is survived by; her husband, Fred; children, Sharon (Jim) Eversvik, McHenry, ND, Sandy (Kent) Bartholomay, Enderlin, ND, Mark (Peggy) Bingham, Max, ND, and Mike (Marti) Bingham, Buffalo, WY; fifteen grandchildren, Jesse (Kasey) Eversvik, Sara (Dustin) Reese, Jon (Heather) Eversvik, Ethan (Kendra) Bartholomay, Emily Bartholomay, Alysia (Josh) Barrett, Jessica Bingham, Christina Bingham, Stephanie Bingham, Amanda Bingham, Ryan Bingham, Taylor Bingham (Brad Duboise), McKenna (Kale) Bingham-Donnelly, Devin Bingham (Zeke Dennison) and Samantha Bingham; fourteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Louie (Phyllis) Kraft, St. Michael, ND, Joe (CeCe) Kraft, and Mike (Kathy) Kraft, both of Devils Lake; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by; her parents; siblings, Tony, Frank, John, Peter, Emil and Sebastian Kraft, Mary Kuntz and Liz Matthews; and in-laws, Fred and Josephine Bingham. Casket Bearers will be: Jesse Eversvik, Ethan Bartholomay, Jonathon Eversvik, Dustin Reese, Mark Wallace and Rob Kraft. Reading Scripture will be Deb Zeltinger, bringing forth the Eucharistic Gifts will be Ryan and Amanda Bingham and the other granddaughters. Music will be provided by Kendra Bartholomay and Lynne Webster, vocalists and Audrey Myklebust, organist.