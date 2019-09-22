MONROE CITY, MO. – A rear-end collision at 1:11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Pike County, injured one driver and his passenger.

MONROE CITY, MO. – A rear-end collision at 1:11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Pike County, injured one driver and his passenger.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported both vehicles were westbound on U.S. 24 at Route HH, five miles west of Monroe City.

Officers said Layne A. Mudd, 20, of Monroe City, was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota truck and was stopped, attempting to make a left turn. His truck was rear-ended by a 1996 Chevrolet GMT 400 truck driven by Alexander A. Spain, 26, of St. Charles.

Mudd was using a safety device and was not injured.

Spain had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene. His passenger, Taysia C. Gasperoni, 19, of St. Charles, suffered moderate injuries. She went by Monroe County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital. Neither occupant of the Spain truck was using a safety device.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.