There was points aplenty as Monroe City topped Macon 46-41.

MACON, Mo. — A high-scoring affair between the Monroe City and Macon football teams came down to the final kickoff with 51 seconds.



Monroe City had just watched its fourth-quarter lead shrink to 46-41 after a two-play Macon drive that took 22 seconds, when quarterback Blake Claas hit Chrisjen Riekeberg for a 36-yard pass.



Monroe City jammed eight people at the line to prep for another onside kick. Instead, the Tigers opted for a pooch kick that was pounced on by junior Logan Buhlig, effectively securing the 46-41 victory, in a game that had nearly 1,000 offensive yards.



“Many that was a tough one. That is a really good team,” Monroe City coach David Kirby said. “At the end, we settled down and made some good plays.”



On the night, the offensive numbers were staggering for both teams. Monroe City posted 518 yards of offense, while Macon’s had 475 yards. The teams combined for 993 yards. Monroe City was paced by Keenan Batsell’s 255 yards rushing, though fellow senior Antwuan Battle had a career night of 154 yards on 10 carries.



Claas completed 15 of 22 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns, including pair of long touchdown passes in the final 2:37.



The fourth quarter was an offensive show for both teams. Monroe City took a 22-16 lead in the into the final period, thanks to a Joshua Talton interception that stopped Macon at the Monroe City 21-yard line.



The Panthers mounted a 5-minute drive that ended with 9:38 minutes left in the game when Batsell raced 46 yards to a touchdown. But Macon answered with a five-play scoring drive that cut the deficit to 30-23.

Macon tried an onside kick, but Monroe City recovered. Batsell scored on a 25-yard run.



Macon drove 65 yards in five plays to score to make it 36-29. Macon recovered an onside kick at the Monroe City 47, and took two plays to score to make it 38-35.



After three Batsell runs on the next series, Battle took a handoff and raced for a 46-yard touchdown run, giving the Panthers a 46-35 lead with the successful conversion.



“We really needed that touchdown,” Kirby said. “Antwuan is a tough, tough kid. We call him honey badger because he is not afraid of anything.”



Battle’s touchdown set up the final fireworks.