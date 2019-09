David and Wanda Teter of Fayette celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on September 20, 2019. They recently spent a week in Hawaii on the island of Kauai with their children, Dr. Kimberly Teter and husband Rodney Muirhead of Houston, Texas; Brandon and Dr. Jessica Teter of Fayette; and Bill and Cindy Heimbaugh of Tyler, Texas. The group enjoyed several activities together including an anniversary blessing ceremony on the beach.