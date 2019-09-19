A second house fire in about a month believed to have been set intentionally is under investigation by the Kirksville Police Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal.

The Kirksville Fire Department responded to a call just before 3 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of W. Hickory Street in Kirksville. Firefighters found the vacant home fully engulfed.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes. No one was injured in the response.

Authorities are also investigating at fire at a vacant home on the 1400 block of N. Franklin Street from Aug. 12. That fire, too, is believed to have been set intentionally.

Kirksville Police said Wednesday that the fires are still under investigation. Asked if there was a link between the two fires, KPD said it was still too early in the process to be determined.