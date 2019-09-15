Hello Columbia!

As reported last week, I’ve been named as the executive editor of the Columbia Daily Tribune. I’m both proud of and humbled by the honor. I look forward to the challenge of leading an award-winning news staff in an amazing city.

The early indications are positive. The community leaders that I’ve met so far have been very supportive. The people I’ve encountered have been gracious and kind. And I’ve found a comfortable house in a nice neighborhood, where my wife, my cat and I can begin our new lives.

To be honest, two months ago the city of Columbia wasn’t on my radar. I had a great job leading a family owned newspaper in Astoria, Oregon, where the Columbia River meets the Pacific Ocean. I thought hell would freeze over before I left.

Well, hell has frozen over. The Tribune and GateHouse made me an offer I couldn’t refuse. I’m ready to get to work.

Missouri roots

Part of my new job is to oversee the newsrooms of the other GateHouse newspapers in Missouri. That’s more than 20 daily and weekly publications.

That means a fair amount of travel to far-flung corners of the state. Those journeys will be imbued with personal meaning for me, as my mother’s family has deep roots in Missouri.

My great-great grandfather, John Albert Beard, walked from Kentucky to Missouri in 1881 at the age of 21 alongside a wagon train.

He led a mule, on which rode his 15-year-old bride, Callie Thompson. They had been married in her parents’ log cabin in Barren County, Kentucky, on the eve of the wagon train’s departure.

They carved out a homestead in LaClede County, near Lebanon, living under a lean-to for several years until they could build more substantial living accommodations. Both went on to live long, fruitful lives. John died at the age of 85 in Lebanon, and Callie at 87 in Oakland.

They were hardy, hardworking folks, willing to leave behind everything they knew to seek a chance at a better life.

I’ve often wondered what it must have been like, trudging along in the dust as the wagon train rolled west, not knowing what the future would bring.

Adapt or die

My own journey to Missouri from Oregon — essentially the Oregon Trail in reverse — was nowhere near as arduous, of course.

Driving over the Continental Divide, however, I also thought about what the future holds — for the Tribune in particular and newspapers in general.

Newspapers across the country are under siege. Revenues are plummeting, and the old business models aren’t working in a world where people either don’t pay as much attention to news or expect to get it for free. Newspapers must adapt or die.

The Tribune has not been immune to those challenges. The newsroom has been deeply cut. The newspaper staff is in the midst of moving to temporary quarters while we vacate our longtime home at 101 N. Fourth Street.

I have lost hundreds — perhaps thousands — of my former colleagues to layoffs over the past two decades. Those of us left standing have had to do more with less, often toiling away in cavernous empty buildings, haunted by the abandoned cubicles of our friends.

Veteran journalists have a stark choice. We can bemoan the way things used to be and look for another line of work. Or we can roll up our sleeves and try to make journalism succeed in the new reality.

I choose the latter. The Washington Post’s motto, “Democracy dies in darkness,” is more than just a catchphrase. I got into this business because I passionately believe that it’s a higher calling, not just a job.

Though GateHouse made some well-publicized missteps when it acquired the Tribune from the Waters family, rest assured that the company is committed to keeping a viable newspaper in Columbia.

Publisher Terri Leifeste and I are committed to providing you the best newspaper that we possibly can. A newspaper that asks tough questions and holds public officials accountable. A newspaper that holds up a mirror to its community and shines a light of truth. A newspaper that provides coverage of the issues our readers care about, from the war on poverty to the Missouri Tigers.

Have thoughts to share about how we’re doing? Feel free to contact me at 573-815-1707 or jimvan@gatehousemedia.com.

Jim Van Nostrand is executive editor of the Columbia Daily Tribune and Missouri state editor for Gatehouse Media.