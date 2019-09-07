SEC Network came to Columbia in full-force ahead of Missouri’s game against West Virginia, settling their set on the lawn across the street from Faurot Field and in front of the Hearnes Center.

While spending some time off-fair, the trio of former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, NFL veteran Marcus Spears and ESPN reporter Marty Smith took time to speak with reporters about their visit to Columbia and their thoughts on this year’s MU football team.

The conversations have been edited slightly for length and clarity.

TIM TEBOW

Q: What does Kelly Bryant bring to Missouri that they didn’t have before?

Tebow: I think he’s a really good talent, he’s a great athlete. He’s a quarterback that’s won a lot of games and can come in and bring a winning atmosphere and leadership. I think you saw last week some of the things he can do, I think you’ll see more that’s put on his plate to win games and he’s going to have to be good for this team.

Q: What do you think of Columbia’s atmosphere and gameday?

Tebow: I like this atmosphere. I’ve always liked the fans here. I remember watching on TV Brad Smith and all those old-school teams. It’s a fun atmosphere. They love their football here and I appreciate that. There’s unique traditions that I think are cool. I don't think it gets necessarily the same love as some of the other schools in the SEC for tradition, but I think it’s really cool.

MARCUS SPEARS

Q: What makes Columbia different from other college towns you visit?

Spears: It’s not an SEC town, and I don’t say that disrespectfully. I say that to say there's space and it's more of, and this is a compliment, it reminds you of high school on Friday night, which I think is the best, most innocent form of football. When you get to the 80,000-90,000 seat stadiums that becomes really professional and really commercial. But when you get to a town like Columbia, and it's only Missouri football and you know shops are going to close on Saturday and people are like ‘this is a holiday today.’ That's just a great feeling to be a part of, that's what football is to me. I like football in that way more than I like it in the commercialized way.

Q: What did you think of Missouri’s first game against Wyoming?

Spears: I thought it was terrible. You turn the ball over, you give up some big plays and poor tackling. With that being said, you see what it can be and we actually picked Missouri preseason to be the dark horse in the SEC East. I still feel that way. I think this team, and I talked to Kelly Bryant earlier today, you got to learn now that college football is not expansive as it used to be. We got three to four teams that are kind of top-tier and everybody else can be beat like Purdue-Ohio State or LSU-Troy. You have to be ready to play every Saturday. I expect them to be a lot better against West Virginia.

Q: When you saw Missouri get a bowl ban, what was your take on that?

Spears: I thought it was a little too much. The bowl ban situations are very hard for me because the players suffer, and a lot of them suffer that had nothing to do with it. It’s always been a touchy situation for me. If you noticed in my time at SEC Network, I never bashed players in college. These dudes are trying to make it, they’re trying to get to the NFL, they’re trying to be the best that they can be. They’re trying to continue to earn their scholarship or whatever. So, it’s just hard for me in any of those situations. I think you deal with the individuals that were responsible as opposed to overall to do this.

MARTY SMITH

Q: What do you think of Missouri so far this season?

Smith: I love Coach (Barry) Odom. So, I’m thrilled to be here and I love to see him and I love to learn from him and I love to talk to him. I had coffee with him this morning and discussing last week and that was a bad one. That was a bad loss and he knows it and the team knows it, but the season is not lost by any stretch of the imagination.

Q: When you saw Kelly Bryant chose to come to Mizzou, did that turn your head a little bit?

Smith: Not for me and for the reasons that I felt like he did it, which were ultimately confirmed. He’s in a more pro-style offense under (MU offensive coordinator Derek) Dooley, he can show his ability as a passer, which he did against Wyoming. They lost the game, but Kelly played great. I understand why he came here. And not only that he came here for those reasons, but to play against great competition every single week.

