Independence Police are trying to identify two people about the officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in a southeast apartment complex.

One wounded suspect was arrested after a police chase, while two others ran away at the apartment complex. Police say the man pictured may go by the nickname “PT,” while the woman pictured may go by the name “Jessica.”

Police say there were called at approximately 8:45 a.m. Sunday about prowlers in the parking lot at the Pepperwood Apartments north of Centerpoint Medical Center. There, they confronted three suspects, one of whom got shot and fled in a red pickup truck, hitting police cars as he fled. Details about the confrontation or whether the suspects displayed a weapon are not clear, but there was no report of shots fired by the suspect.

The injured man drove west on 39th Street, then turned south on Lee's Summit Road before the chase ended at Lee's Summit and the entrance to westbound Interstate 70. He tried to run away but was quickly captured due to his injuries, which police called non-life threatening. Police said they recovered two firearms, one at the apartment complex and one at the end of the chase.

No officers were reported hurt. Charges against that captured suspect have not yet been filed.