A police call for prowlers at a southeast Independence apartment complex ended in a vehicle chase and a wounded suspect. Two others got away.

No officers were reported hurt.

Independence police say they were called at approximately 8:45 a.m. Sunday about prowlers in the parking lot at the Pepperwood Apartments north of Centerpoint Medical Center.

Police confronted three people, and they say an officer shot one of the three. The person who was shot sped away, hitting a police car as he fled, and officers pursued. The other two suspects ran off.

The vehicle chase ended at Interstate 70 and Lee’s Summit Road. The person was taken into custody and taken to the hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they recovered two firearms, one at the apartment complex and one at the end of the chase.