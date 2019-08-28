The Randolph County Health Board on Tuesday agreed to set its property tax levy at its maximum level of 14.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

The Randolph County Health Department projects bringing in $743,800 in property tax revenue next year, said department administrator Sharon Whisenand. That’s higher than the $720,000 that property owners paid the department last year, mostly due to new property in the county, she said.

The board also approved buying a new environmental software, which department inspectors use when inspecting food preparation, daycare and lodging, she said. The new software, Sanswrite, will cost the department $2,400 a year for two inspectors to use. The department was paying $6,000 a year for its previous software, Whisenand said.