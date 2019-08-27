Popeyes locations across the nation have been slammed since the chain's new fried chicken sandwich became a viral sensation.

The sandwich is so popular that many locations have sold out. In Jacksonville, Florida, for instance, TV station WJAX says area Popeyes restaurants won't have them back in stock until Friday.

In Charlotte, one teen decided to take advantage of folks waiting in the long, long Popeyes drive-through lines, helping get them registered to vote.

David Ledbetter, 17, was warmly received, telling CNN he handed out voter registration paperwork to "dozens and dozens" of people, actually running out of forms.

"We were seeing how long the lines were [at Popeyes] and figured we would try to go get individuals to vote," he told CNN. "I was just hoping that the individuals would register to vote."

Ledbetter says he came up with the idea after talking with Stephanie Sneed, a local school board candidate.

"Because he's young, he has a new perspective on candidates engaging with young people," Sneed told CNN. "He's already engaged and it's in his makeup."

A high-school senior, Ledbetter says he's already pre-registered to vote once he turns 18.