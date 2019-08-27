The history of the Moberly Library spans well over a hundred years and remains one of the most outstanding and gorgeous buildings downtown. The Moberly Library will celebrate its 115th birthday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

In 1872, a group in Moberly formed in order to create a library. They named themselves the “Moberly Library Association” and created a mini library. They began with 335 books, 8 magazines, and an expectation that members of the library would pay $5 per year.

This library ceased to exist after three years due to not having a structured library system and people simply not continuing to pay their dues.

However, on April 2, 1901, a tax came before the people of Moberly, due to the encouragement of railroad families, and was overwhelmingly approved. The original library used shelving and books from the multiple attempts at creating a library before and set up shop throughout the summer of 1901. Knowing that this temporary arrangement couldn’t last long, in January of 1902, citizens of Moberly sent a letter to Andrew Carnegie asking for funding for an official building within the city limits.

In April, Carnegie responded that if the city of Moberly would give $1,500, he would give $15,000. By the time the building was finished, Moberly had given $2,000 and Carnegie had donated $20,000. Carnegie helped build over 2,500 libraries, approximately 1700 in the U.S., all over the world.

Moberly’s very famous Ludwig Abt designed the original library according to Carnegie’s specifications. The architecture was typically simple and formal, welcoming patrons to enter through a prominent doorway, nearly always accessed via a staircase. The entry staircase symbolized a person’s elevation by learning. Similarly, outside virtually every library was a lamppost or lantern,meant as a symbol of enlightenment.

Libraries in Brookfield, Mexico, Monroe City, Shelbina, Huntsville, Fayette and Fulton are all Carnegie Libraries.

The Moberly Library officially opened in 1904, is still housed in the same location, with a few additions, and has provided continuous service to the patrons of Randolph County since it opened its doors. The Moberly Library joined the Little Dixie Regional Library system in 1967, and spans four library branches and two counties. The largest remodel in the past occurred in 1994 when the library added on and doubled in size.

Since May of 2018, the Moberly Library has been under an extensive remodel with Director Rachael Grime. New carpet, paint, furniture and more have transformed the library while leaving its original charm and character.

At the Thursday open house, Robin Westphal, the Missouri State Librarian, will be speaking and the Moberly Chamber of Commerce will host an After Hours Event. All are welcome and refreshments will be provided. For questions or concerns, please contact the Moberly Library at 660-263-4426.

Submit photos and brief articles via email to ecliburn@moberlymonitor.com and afennewald@gatehousemdia.com.