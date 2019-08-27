On Tuesday, Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox announced that on Aug. 23, deputies arrested John James Meyer, 51, Hale, on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged probation violation on original class D felony possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. Bond was initially placed at $50,000. Meyer is currently at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail (DDRJ).

On Aug. 24, the LCSO arrested Richard James Stumph, 29 when he surrendered on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged sodomy or attempted sodomy-1st degree-victim less than 12 years of age. Bond was denied by the court and Stumph is currently at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail.

In a press release, Cox said, "Recently the LCSO logged approximately 44 staff hours guarding a prisoner at a hospital waiting for the person to be cleared for confinement," he said. "Over the weekend a different detainee from the DDRJ was taken to a hospital in Cameron and then transferred to the city. The detainee was guarded until Monday morning."