Gary Fern was awarded Best of Show for his photo “After the Rain.” He also won First Place in the Abstracts and Story Telling category, First Place in Architecture and Machines, and Third Place in Still Life and People. In Wildlife and Nature, Beth Button earned First, Cheryll Vickers Second, Marletta Short, Mark Wehrle, and Beth Button earned Thirds, and Honorable Mention went to Carol Mesersmith, Randy Gross, and Phil Wahlbrink. In Abstracts and Storytelling, First Place went to Gary Fern, Second to George Albright, two Thirds to Carol Mesersmith, and one to Bobbi Dehner, with Sandy Comer gathering two Honorable Mentions, while Richard Rollings earned one. In Landscapes and Scenics, Phil Wahlbrink won First Place, Marilyn Belcher Second, Phil Wahlbrink, Rachel Guess, Diana Lally Thirds, and Beth Button, Richard Rollings, and Kaycie Hall Honorable Mentions. Mark Wehrle won First Place in Still Life and People, with Second Place going to Chris Sterman, Thirds to B.J. Collins, Gary Fern, and Chryll Vickers, and Honorable Mentions to Tim Thornton, B.J.Collins, and Marilyn Belcher. In the final category, Architecture and Machines, Gary Fern took First Place, Trina Lynxwiler Second, Darla Boyer, Phil Wahlbrink, and Marylin Belcher Third, and Karen Thornton, Phil Wahlbrink, and Bill Sinclair Honorable Mention.

Entrees came from as far away is California in the U.S. and from France. The exhibit remains on display during business hours at the Stonecrest Mall until September 1. The contest and exhibit are sponsored by the Ozarks Camera Club and the Lake Arts Council, with assistance from the Missouri Arts Council.