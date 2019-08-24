I’ve lived in Missouri for more than 20 years. I’ve never been to the State Fair or any of the lakes, other than Lake Jacomo.

I’ve rarely traveled around Missouri. Our traveling time, as a family, has always been a trip to Pennsylvania or to visit one of the married out-of-state kids

However, this past weekend, was different.

My Idaho daughter Ashley came to visit with her family of seven. That would be her hubby Cameron, and kids Dallin, Cade, Carter, Brooke and Lauren.

It was very nice when our friends Ron and Janet invited the whole crazy family to their lake house at Lake of the Ozarks. Well, this “non-lake” person, me, thanked them, and off we went to their lake house. This was a bold step for me.

You see I don’t swim with living things. Humans, yes, but I do not swim with fish, turtles, snakes or alligators.

May I begin with a little Lake of the Ozarks history?

At the time of construction, the it was the largest man-made lake in the United States and one of the largest in the world. The actual construction began in 1929 and was completed in April 1931.

The lake was created to provide hydroelectric power for customers of Union Electric.

Most of its shoreline is privately owned, with 70,000 homes along the lake, many of which are vacation homes.

The total shoreline, roughly 1,150 miles, is longer than the coastline of California.

OK, enough statistics.

I did worry about taking my grandkids to a lake where it would be raining all weekend. I honestly thought swimming was all a family could do at the lake.

Oh no, not at Ron and Janet’s lake house. There were toys everywhere.

For example, they had two waverunners, two paddleboats, Jimmy’s pontoon, speed boat, games, toys, swim stuff, fishing gear, and a hundred other things.

Did my grandsons like the waverunners?

Oh yes, I can still see Dallin and Cade speeding out of the cove and down the lake. Sometimes, Carter, Brooke and Lauren rode along, too.

The kids loved to speed and compete. They likewise, loved the paddleboats, which were kind of slow.

At one point everyone was swimming in the water by the dock. Well everyone, but me. I sat comfortably on the dock, snapping pictures and keeping one eye out for any alligator.

Even Kelsey got in the water, with a life jacket, of course. At one point, we hoisted her onto a raft to keep her comfortably floating.

The kids and adults were moving constantly. They were either in and out of the water, on and off the waverunners, and casting or reeling in fishing line.

Even though the sun wasn’t always shining, the weather was perfect. A little rain fell, but it never dampened the party.

Oh, and did we eat! We had French toast, breakfast casserole, tacos, tostados, steaks, shrimp, salads, country fried potatoes, s’mores, and mermaid sprinkles.

We rocked, we swung, and we played in the sand box. We even painted rocks.

On the second day, we packed sandwiches, drinks, chips, and watermelon, and took Jimmy’s pontoon and boat up the lake to a favorite swimming spot.

We had a wonderful time. I never knew a lake could be so much fun.

I don’t get to see these grandkids enough. However, I can honestly say, our four days together were the greatest days of 2019.

Family time is always the best. But family time at the lake was even better.

Riding home, 8-year-old Brooke asked me what made me happy. I told her, my family.

She responded with, “This is my happiest time, with my mom, dad, and grandma all together, with me.”

Diane Mack is coordinator of Putting Families First, Jackson County's Family Week Foundation. Email her at Director@jacksoncountyfamilyweek.org.