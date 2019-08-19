When Kendra Murphy took over the Centralia varsity girls softball program from Jill Angell last season, what she inherited was a roster that featured just one senior, but that was an individual who all kinds of things were based around in 2018 because that's the type of skill set she possessed.

Gwendolyn Bostick was definitely a leader, as well as an athlete who rose to the occasion for these Lady Panthers too many times to count. But, just like the greatest tales ever told or the most melodic songs ever sung, even the journeys of valiant adventurers such as Christopher Columbus and Marco Polo eventually ended. Now, Murphy is ready to close that chapter of this book and start writing a new one. One that has a happy beginning and, hopefully, the type of ending dreams are made of.

"We are returning everyone except for Gwen Bostick, our three-hole hitter, (which includes) seniors Mary Kate Bennett, a first baseman, pitcher Olivia Hombs and catcher Mallory Smith," said Murphy. "(We also return) Second-Team All-Clarence Cannon Conference and First Team All-District senior centerfielder Lynsie Curtis, junior All-Conference Honorable Mention third base/Shortstop Ella Holiman and senior Second-Team All-League outfielders Scarlett Fox and Anna Romine."

With Junior outfielder Carter Hawkins also returning for Centralia, Murphy and staff are going to need all-hands-on-deck in order to get off to a better start in 2019 than they did in 2018. This included going 1-3 after losing 6-5 at home to Macon on Aug. 27 and 7-0 on Aug. 28 at Blair Oaks.

The Lady Panthers did finally break that streak on Sept. 4 at home against Highland 3-1, but when the squad then lost 4-1 on Sept. 6 at Father Tolton, Murphy had to dig deep into her bag of tricks to start righting what was wrong.

"Harper Sontheimer is a freshman that we will be looking to start at shortstop this year. Harper reacts to the ball well and covers a lot of ground. She works her tail off at practice and is always striving to improve," Murphy said. "Autumn Hawkins is a Freshman. She's very speedy and handles her bat pretty well at the plate. We are looking to get Autumn playing time as a designated player and on the base paths as a courtesy runner."

Even though Centralia did lose the final game of the regular season 6-2 at Hickman on Oct. 6, prior to that this team had been on a four-game win streak. This included winning the Centralia Invitational by edging out Palmyra 9-8 on Oct. 4, on Oct. 2 the Lady Panthers blasted Hallsville 17-2 and in the opening round of this event on Sept. 29 the team downed area rival North Callaway 9-2.

"We played Southern Boone in the first round of districts and lost 1-0. We played a very good game but couldn't get the bats going. We gave up the one run in the top of the first and then shut them down from there, but we couldn't get a run across," said Murphy. "We have a positive outlook on the season. Our goal is to take back the conference title and move past the first round of districts. We are going to be a team that gives up some runs and so we are going to have to be a team that can score runs."

Last year the Lady Panthers ended up with a record of 15-11 overall, 5-2 LCC.