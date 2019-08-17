“Play is the highest form of research.” – Albert Einstein

I do not think Einstein was referring to scientists sitting with clipboards watching children play. I believe his meaning was that children learn, discover and “research” the world around through play.

How many of us grew up spending time in creeks, streams and ponds. Did you run through prairies or open fields? Wonder at trees in a forest, or flip over rocks or logs in your backyard or vacant lot? All of these experiences taught us about nature, processes, life cycles, seasons, mutations, adaptations, life and death, and so much more.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation’s 2010 report, “Generation M2: Media in the Lives of 8- to 18-Year-Olds,” children 8 to 18 spend an average of seven and a half hours per day plugged into electronic devices. That is a total of 53 hours per week – more than a full time job!

Yet, a plethora of studies confirms that access to nature play makes children happier, healthier and smarter. Many of these reports are available at the Children and Nature Network.

When children play outside, unsupervised by adults, their interaction with nature leads to natural inquisitiveness and inquiry. Inquiry is a progression that allows children to actively make meaning of a concept or a process. Why is the sky blue? Why is the grass green? What do worms eat? By being in and experiencing nature, children naturally want to know the why, how, and what of the world around them. This leads to discovery on their part. Asking questions, looking up answers and leading to further discoveries.

As children experience nature and they wonder, discover and look for more, their reading, comprehension and knowledge increase. Revelation of facts simply leads to yearning for more, and so the adventure continues.

As parents and adults, it is our role to ensure that we provide these outdoor experiences for our children. When I was growing up, the words “I’m bored,” were not allowed in our house. Those words were always answered with, “I’m not hearing it! Go outside and play.” We never heard, “Go turn on the TV!” And, even though there were no computers at that time, I can guarantee that unless it was used for homework, time on the computer would have been restricted.

My children did as we did. They spent their free time climbing trees, searching for bugs, playing in mud and otherwise occupying themselves outside. We planted vegetable gardens, and they each had their own plant for which they were responsible. They enjoyed family camping, canoeing and fishing trips. And they spent time with their friends doing what all kids should do outside – lying on their backs making shapes out of clouds, catching lightning bugs, making clover chains and much more.

Summer is about to end, but there may still be a few carefree days ahead, and there are always the weekends. I hope that you plan outings into nature with your children. You don’t have to do anything – just get them there. And when you see them watching TV, or playing video games I hope you tell them, “Go outside and play.”

Lynn Youngblood is the executive director of the Blue River Watershed Association in Kansas City. Reach her at TheGreenSpace@sbcglobal.net.

Children and Nature Network: www.childrenandnature.org