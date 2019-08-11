Fall is a great time to add native plants to your landscape.

To help you get started, the Ozark Rivers Audubon Chapter and Meramec Hills Chapter of the Missouri Master Naturalists will present a Native Plant Sale, Birding and Pollinator Festival on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Audubon Trails Nature Center located on Meriweather Court off White Columns Drive in Rolla.

The event is free and open to the public and includes a wide array of opportunities to have fun learning about Missouri native plants, birds and pollinators. Additional parking with shuttles to the festival will be available at the Highway E commuter lot that is adjacent to Interstate 44. There are no parking or shuttle fees but donations are appreciated.

Birding, wildflower, nature photography and medicinal plant walks will be offered at staggered times throughout the day. Hummingbird banding by Lanny Chambers will be going on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with other activities like rock painting, color for kids and face painting available. Speakers will be presenting under the main tent with a presentation by University of Missouri Extension Specialist Sarah Havens on invasive plants at 9:45 a.m. and Mitch Leachman of St. Louis Audubon speaking about how to build your own bird sanctuary at 11 a.m. Doolittle Gardens & Prairie Hill Farms will have native grasses and wildflowers for sale throughout the event. Over 30 vendors and organizations will be on hand with information about nature and wildlife including The Backyard Birder, Missouri Native Plant Society, Forest Keepers, Missouri Prairie Foundation, Meramec Hills Chapter of the Missouri Master Naturalists, Missourians for Monarchs, Hamilton’s Native Outpost, Missouri S&T Eco Miners, Rock Island Trail, Ozark Regional Land Trust and many more.

For those interested in learning more ahead of the plant sale, landscape design plans using natives and information on beneficial alternatives to harmful ornamental plants can be found at http://grownative.org/. To learn more about the hosting organizations, visit http://meramechills.org and http://ozarkriversaudubon.org/ or find Ozark Rivers Audubon and Meramec Hills Chapter, Missouri Master Naturalists on Facebook.