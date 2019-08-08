Alexus Buckert, a 2019 graduate of Marionville High School, has been selected to receive three scholarships administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks: the Marionville Alumni Scholarship, the Laverta Arnhart Jones Scholarship and the John and Betty Morris Scholarship.

Buckert, the daughter of Jan and Jeff Buckert, will attend the University of Missouri-Kansas City this fall, where she plans to pursue a degree in political science with a minor in criminal justice. After completing her bachelor’s degree, she plans to attend the UMKC School of Law.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity that these scholarships provide,” Buckert said. “I am excited to journey on to college, to find my place in the world, and am looking forward to making it a better place. Without the financial assistance that these scholarships provide, I would not have been able to pursue my dreams.”

The Marionville Alumni Scholarship Fund was established by the Marionville R-IX School District in 2017 to support its graduating seniors. The Laverta Arnhart Jones Scholarship Fund was established by a planned gift in 2010 to benefit students from Lawrence County. The John and Betty Morris Scholarship Fund was established by a planned gift in 2008 to benefit graduating seniors of Marionville High School.

The CFO is a regional public charitable foundation with total assets of nearly $294 million as of June 30, 2019. The CFO works to advance philanthropy through a network of private donors, 49 affiliate foundations, including the Aurora Area Community Foundation, and nearly 600 nonprofit partners throughout its service region south of the Missouri River.