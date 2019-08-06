The state education department has begun assessing the first two groups of child care centers around the state in a new phase of a future state child care rating system.

There are five groups of five child care centers in the pilot project, described as "cohorts." Two Columbia child care centers are among future groups to serve as pilots.

"This is what we would call the study phase to see how the framework affects continuous quality improvement," said Jo Anne Ralston, early learning coordinator for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Ralston said right now there is funding to assess the first two groups of five centers in the pilot, plus providing improvement strategies for the first group of five centers. The centers volunteered to be in the pilot, she said, and it is scheduled to continue for three years.

"It was really a first-come first-served basis," Ralston said. "In the first cohorts, we wanted to make sure we had representation from around the state."

The agency has developed a draft framework for the quality rating system. It includes measurements of staff education and qualifications, the center's level of accreditation and types of training center employees receive.

"We've started working on an improvement strategy" with the first group of centers, Ralston said. She said families of children in the centers will receive information about how the pilot project is going at their center.

UCP Heartland Child Development Center at 3804 Santiago Drive in Columbia is in the third group for possible future participation in the pilot. KinderCare Learning Center at 2416 W. Ash St. in Columbia is in the fifth pilot group. Their local directors referred questions about the pilot project to corporate spokeswomen.

Kathleen Beach, spokeswoman at UCP Heartland, said all of its centers are accredited with the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

"The quality rating system is something that will work to the benefit of parents," Beach said. "It helps people review standards, comparing apples to apples."

The rating system will help all child care systems to improve, she said.

"For us, we look at this as raising the level for everybody," Beach said. "They can see the areas where they need to improve so they can be on par with other schools."

The state lost $64 million in federal funds in 2014 because it didn't have a rating system in place, Beach said.

At UCP Heartland, about half of the children have developmental disabilities and half have normal development, so the children understand differences among people at an early age, she said. UCP stands for United Cerebral Palsy, but the center accepts children with all types of developmental disabilities, not just cerebral palsy.

"We are always at full capacity, so there's a lot of need" for high-quality child care, she said.

Emily Snyder, spokeswoman for KinderCare, said in an email that the company supported the law that removed the ban on a state child care rating system and worked with the state education department to develop the rating system.

"Quality system ratings act as a highly visible mark for families, enabling them to make informed choices when seeking care for their children, encouraging child care programs to increase levels of learning opportunities for children," she wrote in the email. "They often also result in more opportunities for providers to earn additional enhancements through state and federal program grants, further benefiting families and children in need."

The company wants all children to have access to high-quality care and early childhood education, she wrote.

"We look forward to continuing our partnerships to improve the quality of child care being offered in the state of Missouri," she wrote.

