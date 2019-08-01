Officials identified an Independence man whose body was found Sunday in the Missouri River near Wellington.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, the body of 54-year-old Andrew Fischer was recovered Sunday afternoon, floating in the river but caught in brush. The Lafayette County coroner's officer ordered the body to be delivered to the Jackson County medical examiner for an autopsy. Officials continue to investigate Fischer's apparent drowning but suspect no foul play.

Fischer 's family has started a gofundme.com account to help funeral expenses.

– Examiner staff