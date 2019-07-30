One of the three defendants in an October 2016 homicide in Blue Springs is scheduled to go on trial next Monday.

Malik Duren, 20, of Kansas City is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and burgary and three counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of 46-year-old Luis Cedres in an apartment complex parking lot.

One co-defendant, 21-year-old Tayvion Nelson, faces the same charges as Duren after U.S. Marshals deputies and the Kansas City Career Criminal Task Force tracked Nelson to a home in Kansas City and found him hiding in the basement.

Mahki Hall, who turned 21 on Monday, pleaded guilty in November 2017 to robbery and burglary and still awaits sentencing Aug. 14.

All three allegedly burglarized Cedres' home on Oct. 12, 2016, leading to Cedres being fatally shot.

According to court documents, about 12:30 a.m. that day three teens entered Cedres' apartment armed with handguns. Hall told police he and two cousins had planned to rob someone at the apartment they assumed had money because they believed he sold marijuana.

Hall and Nelson went upstairs, and Duren took Cedres outside. Though the men had their faces covered by bandannas, another victim inside the apartment recognized Hall as someone he went to school with.

A witness told police he saw Cedres and another man fighting in parking lot, that the other had Cedres in a headlock, and after the witness heard a muffled sound, the man pointed a gun at the witness, who then took off running and heard three more shots.

Hall told police he heard gunshots, and when Nelson went downstairs he shot Duren when Duren tried to re-enter the apartment. One of the victims in the apartment said he did not think Cedres was armed.

As police arrived, they saw a car leave and speed away north on Missouri 7 and tried to pull it over. It ended up in a ditch just north of Pink Hill Road. The license plate on the car was registered to a woman not at the scene and on a different vehicle. The car was not registered to that woman.

Duren was found in the backseat of the car with a gunshot wound. Sheriff’s deputies later located Hall at his father's house in rural Grain Valley, and Nelson also was located by law enforcement.

MARVIN BELK: The murder trial for Marvin Belk, charged with shooting to death Joshua McDaniel outside a Blue Springs motel room in May 2018, had been scheduled for Monday but has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

PATRICK BARKWELL: The murder trial for Patrick Barkwell of Sugar Creek, charged with shooting to death Christopher King in August 2017 in Independence, had been scheduled for Aug. 12 but has been rescheduled for Dec. 2.