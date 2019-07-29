FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – The U.S. Army Engineer School held a change of responsibility ceremony Monday at the John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex’s Engineer Regimental Room where Chief Warrant Officer 5 Dean Registe assumed the position from Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jerome Bussey as the 5th Engineer Regimental Chief Warrant Officer.

Col. Mark Quander, USAES commandant, offered remarks and presided over the passing of the sword, which symbolizes the departure of the current Regimental Chief Warrant Officer and the arrival of the next one to fill the role.

“It’s a great day as we celebrate the accomplishments of Bussey and his wife for their service over the past two years,” Quander said. “But we also welcome a familiar face to our midst as we welcome Registe and his wife and their family here.”

He praised Bussey on his lifetime of service to the regiment.

“He served flawlessly as the Engineer School Warrant Officer with his wife, Sharon, by his side,” he said. “During his time, Jerome continuously demonstrated his ability to resolve complex problems.”

Bussey will be leaving Fort Leonard Wood to take a new position in Washington D.C. as the Senior Warrant Officer for Arlington National Cemetery.

He thanked his wife for all the support she has given him.

“Everyone here knows that (my wife) used to be a first sergeant in the same battalion that my son and I were assigned,” Bussey said. “Having to raise and be the mother of three boys, the wife of a Soldier and a damn good Soldier yourself is no small task. If it wasn’t for your love, support and caring for our family, I wouldn’t be here giving this speech.”

He expressed faith in Registe’s ability to fill the position and advance the regiment’s goals.

“I know he’s the right person to continue to move the regiment forward,” he said. “Thanks a lot, Dean.”

Registe previously served as the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Capabilities Manager Geospatial here at Fort Leonard Wood.

“Now, it’s up to me to continue building the framework of this great regiment,” Registe said. “I’m just happy I have the opportunity to shape and continue the warrant officer service in the Engineer Regiment. I look forward to working with all you guys in the future and to lean on everyone’s unique expertise to help build the future of our warrant officer cohort.”