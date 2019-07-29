An elderly woman was seriously injured after striking rough water Saturday afternoon.

Carolyn Baas, 84, was a passenger in a 2002 Chapparel driven by Gregory J. Bonomo, 63, when the vessel struck rough water near the 46 mile mark of the Main Channel in Camden County. Baas impacted with the interior of the vessel, sustaining serious injuries. Baas was transported to Lake Regional Hospital. No other passengers received injuries.

Neither Baas nor Bonomo were wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.