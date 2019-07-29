Authorities have apprehended a person of interest in a drive-by shooting that wounded two people outside a Missouri food market where an officer was killed last week.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a 16-year-old boy was struck in the elbow and a 30-year-old man in the groin Sunday afternoon outside Clay's Wellston Food Market Restaurant in St. Louis County. Police described the injuries as non-life-threatening.

The shooting is the second outside the market since Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot on June 23 while answering a bad check call at the market. Four people also were shot and wounded outside the market on July 3 in a drive-by shooting.

Two people have been charged in Langsdorf's death, and police have located a person of interest in the July 3 shooting.