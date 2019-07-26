Marionville pastor Bryan Cook, the author of the weekly Devotional section in the Aurora Advertiser, has gathered his work into a new book now available to the public. In "Just Be: A Book of Devotions," Cook compiles his previous submissions to the Advertiser into one place, perfect for those in need of some spiritual guidance.

Cook was born in Flint, Michigan but grew up in southwest Missouri. He now lives in Marionville with his wife Ruby. They have four children and three grandchildren.

He was called into ministry early in his Christian walk as an Apostolic Prophet, teacher and later pastor, being taught and trained by the Holy Spirit. His ministry started in the streets first, then the county jails and state prison. He has gone to Mexico on mission trips, and done evangelistic ministry in several area churches. He has seen signs, wonders and miracles on several occasions by the laying on of hands and through the word of knowledge.

Cook has been a pastor for 20 years, the last 16 years at Union Grove Church in Aurora. He preaches and teaches the Kingdom of God with a father’s heart for “The Church,” the whole Body of Christ, his desire is to see people grow to maturity, hearing the voice of God and being led by the Spirit to walk in the fullness, to “Just Be," to “Love God” and “Love People."

Cook can be reached at uniongrovechurch@att.net. Those interested in purchasing the book can find it on Amazon, including on the Kindle app. Copies may also be purchased through the mail by sending a $15 money order to Bryan Cook, P.O. Box 104, Marionville, MO 65705.