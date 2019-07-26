More than 200 firefighters from across five states -- including Aurora's own -- will be coming to Missouri State University on September 7 to remember those lost on 9/11.

Members of the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District will again participate in the Springfield area version of the National Fallen Firefighters (NFFF) 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, a commemorative climb to honor the 343 members of the Fire Department of New York who died on September 11, 2001.

This year will be the seventh iteration of the event in Springfield.

Participants will climb the stairs of Plaster Stadium at MSU multiple times for a total of 110 stories, representing the number of floors in the Twin Towers.

As part of registration, the participants are asked to raise other funds for the NFFF. To date, registered climbers have raised more than $40,000 for the foundation. All registration fees are directed to the NFFF to assist the surviving families and coworkers of those killed on September 11, 2001.

For more information and registration, visit http://springfieldmemorialstairclimb.org/ or call 417-339-9469.