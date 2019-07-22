A group of local residents have announced preliminary plans to build a Community Athletic Complex in Neosho but the first step is gaining approval to lease the land from the City of Neosho. Citizens plan to attend the next regular meeting of the Neosho City Council to seek that approval. The land is located on part of the Neosho Golf Course on the southwestern edge of town and is the site of 9 holes that were closed to players years ago.

The proposed Community Athletic Complex would be located near the current Neosho Middle School and would be a multi-faceted center. Hopes are that it would include an aquatic center, softball, baseball and soccer fields, a walking trail around the complex, ponds and gardens for community and school use, affordable memberships for open gyms, weight rooms and batting cages, year round classes and camps for all ages, and a FEMA shelter/multi-purpose gym to be located across from the middle school so students would be able to access it in case of emergency.

Year round tournaments for sports including volleyball, basketball, soccer, baseball and softball are planned, which organizers say would bring hundreds of thousands of dollars to the community. Another plus is that they believe it would encourage development of new restaurants and hotels, which would also create additional jobs.

According to social media, it will be a non-for-profit entity that will be organized, directed and run by a private board and employees. It will be created and remained separate from the City of Neosho. The lease is necessary so that construction can begin.

A Facebook page is in place named Neosho Community Activity Complex and an event page for the visit to city council has also been created.

Supporters of the plan are urged to attend the next city council meeting on Tuesday, August 6. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. but supporters are asked to be there by 6:45 p.m.

A poll on the Facebook page was running 85% in favor of a community athletic complex and 15% against at press time.

Specific planning will begin once the group has secured a lease on the land.

The Neosho Daily News will be following the development and provide details to our readers as they become available.

Anyone interested in offering their opinion is encouraged to attend the council meeting on August 6. Neosho City Council meetings are held at City Hall, located at 203 East Main Street on the southeast corner of the downtown historic Neosho Square.